Ramon Laureano And Padres Face Angels On April 18

Laureano is hitting for a .290 BA, .355 OBP and .551 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .906 and he has scored 12 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

The Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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