Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Yankees On March 27
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park, on Friday, March 27 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Devers has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Devers had a .252 BA, .372 OBP and .479 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .851, which ranked 16th in MLB, and he scored 99 runs. In 729 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 109 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Cam Schlittler starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.