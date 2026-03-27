Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Yankees On March 27

Devers had a .252 BA, .372 OBP and .479 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .851, which ranked 16th in MLB, and he scored 99 runs. In 729 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 109 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.