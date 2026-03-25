Rafael Devers And Giants Play Yankees On March 25
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers had a .252 BA, .372 OBP and .479 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .851, which ranked 16th in MLB, and he scored 99 runs. In 729 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 109 runs (9th in MLB).
Max Fried will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.