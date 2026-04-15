Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Reds On April 15
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .212 BA, .268 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Reds.
Rhett Lowder (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.