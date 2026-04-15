Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Reds On April 15

Devers is hitting for a .212 BA, .268 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.