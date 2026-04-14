Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Reds On April 14

Devers is hitting for a .222 BA, .269 OBP and .333 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.