Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Orioles On April 12
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Devers has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .220 BA, .270 OBP and .339 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.
Cade Povich starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.