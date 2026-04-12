Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Orioles On April 12

Devers is hitting for a .220 BA, .270 OBP and .339 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Cade Povich starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

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