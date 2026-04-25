Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Marlins On April 25

Devers is hitting for a .221 BA, .257 OBP and .308 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored seven runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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