Rafael Devers And Giants Face Dodgers On April 23

Devers is hitting for a .237 BA, .275 OBP and .330 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored seven runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow (2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.

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