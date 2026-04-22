Rafael Devers And Giants Face Dodgers On April 22

Devers is hitting for a .226 BA, .265 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored seven runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Shohei Ohtani (2-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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