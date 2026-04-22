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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Dodgers On April 22

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .226 BA, .265 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored seven runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Shohei Ohtani (2-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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