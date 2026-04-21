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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Dodgers On April 21

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .225 BA, .266 OBP and .315 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored seven runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Dodgers are sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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