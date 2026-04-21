Rafael Devers And Giants Face Dodgers On April 21

Devers is hitting for a .225 BA, .266 OBP and .315 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored seven runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Dodgers are sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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