Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 10
Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .234 BA, .265 OBP and .319 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.
The Pirates will look to Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.