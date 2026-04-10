Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 10

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .234 BA, .265 OBP and .319 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Pirates will look to Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) in his third start of the season.

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