Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Phillies On April 22

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .225 BA, .281 OBP and .303 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored 14 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

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