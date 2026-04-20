Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 20

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .222 BA, .276 OBP and .309 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored 13 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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