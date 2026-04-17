Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Mets On April 17

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .236 BA, .276 OBP and .306 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 12 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Phillies.

Kodai Senga (0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

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