Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Royals On April 22

Alonso is hitting for a .211 BA, .324 OBP and .344 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 11 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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