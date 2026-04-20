Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Royals On April 20

Alonso is hitting for a .207 BA, .323 OBP and .341 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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