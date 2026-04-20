Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Royals On April 20
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .207 BA, .323 OBP and .341 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.
The Royals will send Seth Lugo (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.