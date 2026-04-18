Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Guardians On April 18

Alonso is hitting for a .216 BA, .341 OBP and .365 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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