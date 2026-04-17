Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Guardians On April 17

Alonso is hitting for a .200 BA, .325 OBP and .357 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored nine runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Alonso has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.38 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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