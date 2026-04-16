Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 16

Alonso is hitting for a .197 BA, .329 OBP and .348 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored nine runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Alonso has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Parker Messick (2-0 with a 0.51 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.