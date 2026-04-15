Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Diamondbacks On April 15
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .206 BA, .324 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored eight runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Alonso has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.
Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.