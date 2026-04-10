Pedro Pages And Cardinals Take On Red Sox On April 10

Pages is hitting for a .182 BA, .280 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Connelly Early (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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