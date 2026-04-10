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Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals

Pedro Pages

St. Louis Cardinals • #43 C

Pedro Pages And Cardinals Take On Red Sox On April 10

Pedro Pages and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Pages has +1120 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .182 BA, .280 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Connelly Early (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pedro Pages

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