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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On April 23

Payton Tolle will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Tolle has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Tolle went 0-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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