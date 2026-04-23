Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On April 23

Tolle went 0-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.