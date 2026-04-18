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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Rays On April 18

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Skenes has +102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 3-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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