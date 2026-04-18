Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Rays On April 18

Skenes is 3-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.