Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Royals On April 19
Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .188 BA, .350 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored four runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Angels.
Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.