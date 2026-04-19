Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Royals On April 19

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .188 BA, .350 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored four runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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