Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Royals On April 18

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .188 BA, .350 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored four runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Angels.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.