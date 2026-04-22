Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Red Sox On April 22

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .150 BA, .320 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Ranger Suarez (1-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

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