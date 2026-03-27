Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Giants On March 27
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, March 27 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Goldschmidt had a .274 BA, .328 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .731 and he scored 75 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs.
Robbie Ray will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.