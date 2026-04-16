Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Orioles On April 16

Messick is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.