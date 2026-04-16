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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Orioles On April 16

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Messick has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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