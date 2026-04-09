Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Reds On April 9

Caissie is hitting for a .267 BA, .343 OBP and .533 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Caissie has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (1-0) gets the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

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