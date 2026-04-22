FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On April 22

Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Caissie has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .224 BA, .270 OBP and .388 SLG with a 43.2% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (2-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News