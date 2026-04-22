Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On April 22
Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Caissie has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Caissie is hitting for a .224 BA, .270 OBP and .388 SLG with a 43.2% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Leahy (2-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.