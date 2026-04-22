Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Cardinals On April 22

Caissie is hitting for a .224 BA, .270 OBP and .388 SLG with a 43.2% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (2-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.