Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Brewers On April 17

Caissie is hitting for a .235 BA, .298 OBP and .431 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored six runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Caissie has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Braves.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

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