Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Rangers On April 23

Cruz is hitting for a .286 BA, .352 OBP and .551 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored 18 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (4th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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