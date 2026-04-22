Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Rangers On April 22

Cruz is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .538 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .897 and he has scored 17 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (7th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-1 with a 4.87 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.

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