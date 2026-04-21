Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Rangers On April 21

Cruz is hitting for a .292 BA, .364 OBP and .551 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored 16 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (7th in MLB). Cruz has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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