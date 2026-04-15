Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 15

Cruz is hitting for a .328 BA, .400 OBP and .597 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .997, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

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