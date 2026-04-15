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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 15

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cruz has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .328 BA, .400 OBP and .597 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .997, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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