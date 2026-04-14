Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Nationals On April 14

Cruz is hitting for a .355 BA, .429 OBP and .645 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is 1.074, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with two walks) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

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