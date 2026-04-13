Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Nationals On April 13

Cruz is hitting for a .339 BA, .400 OBP and .644 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.044, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Cade Cavalli (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.51 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.