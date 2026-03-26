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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Mets On March 26

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Cruz has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cruz had a .200 BA, .298 OBP and .378 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .676 and he scored 62 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 61 runs. Cruz recorded 38 steals on 42 attempts.

Freddy Peralta makes his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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