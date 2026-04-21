Nolan McLean And Mets Play Twins On April 21

McLean is 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.