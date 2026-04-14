Nolan McLean And Mets Face Dodgers On April 14

McLean is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

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