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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Face Dodgers On April 14

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. McLean has -148 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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