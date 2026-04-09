Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 9
Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. McLean has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
McLean is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.