Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Tigers On April 4

Gorman is hitting for a .227 BA, .261 OBP and .500 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored three runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

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