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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Tigers On April 4

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .227 BA, .261 OBP and .500 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored three runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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