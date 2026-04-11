Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Red Sox On April 11

Gorman is hitting for a .237 BA, .333 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Ranger Suarez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.

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