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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Red Sox On April 11

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .237 BA, .333 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Ranger Suarez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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