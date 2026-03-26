Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Rays On March 26
Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Gorman had a .205 BA, .296 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 runs.
Drew Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.