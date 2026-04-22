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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Marlins On April 22

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .203 BA, .274 OBP and .324 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored eight runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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