Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Marlins On April 22

Gorman is hitting for a .203 BA, .274 OBP and .324 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored eight runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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