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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Marlins On April 20

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, April 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .209 BA, .276 OBP and .343 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored eight runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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