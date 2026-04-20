Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Marlins On April 20

Gorman is hitting for a .209 BA, .276 OBP and .343 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored eight runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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