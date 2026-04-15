Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Guardians On April 15

Gorman is hitting for a .204 BA, .293 OBP and .327 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.