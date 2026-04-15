Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Play Guardians On April 15
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .204 BA, .293 OBP and .327 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.
The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.