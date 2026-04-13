Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Guardians On April 13

Gorman is hitting for a .205 BA, .302 OBP and .341 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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