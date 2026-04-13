Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Guardians On April 13
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .205 BA, .302 OBP and .341 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Gavin Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.