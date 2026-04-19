Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Astros On April 19
Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gorman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .222 BA, .292 OBP and .365 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored eight runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Mike Burrows (1-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.