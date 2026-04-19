Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Astros On April 19

Gorman is hitting for a .222 BA, .292 OBP and .365 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored eight runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (1-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.

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