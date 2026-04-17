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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Astros On April 17

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Gorman has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .208 BA, .290 OBP and .321 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored six runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Peter Lambert starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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