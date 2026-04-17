Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Astros On April 17

Gorman is hitting for a .208 BA, .290 OBP and .321 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored six runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Peter Lambert starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

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